Shark fin soup isn't just a problem in China, but also in the U.S.

Diving with bull sharks in Mexico comes with risks

In Playa del Carmen, on the Mayan Riviera, scuba diving with bull sharks has become an incredibly popular—and incredibly lucrative—business, generating $9 million in annual revenue for the Mexican resort town. However, not all local shark experts are onboard with these up-close and personal encounters. Some believe this activity is too dangerous and unstructured, and may lead to deadly consequences.

