Diving with bull sharks in Mexico comes with risks
In Playa del Carmen, on the Mayan Riviera, scuba diving with bull sharks has become an incredibly popular—and incredibly lucrative—business, generating $9 million in annual revenue for the Mexican resort town. However, not all local shark experts are onboard with these up-close and personal encounters. Some believe this activity is too dangerous and unstructured, and may lead to deadly consequences.