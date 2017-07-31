Here's a First Look at "Residente"—only on Fusion

Armed with DNA results mapping out his ancestry, Puerto Rican hip-hop artist Residente (René Pérez Joglar) embarks on a global journey to explore his genetic origins. He finds a rich lineage sprinkled across the globe. Confronted with poverty, war, and disease, Residente treks from Siberia to China to West Africa and beyond in search of indigenous stories and sounds. He discovers a universal sense of humanity and a language that transcends the borders he crosses and the conflicts he witnesses: music.

