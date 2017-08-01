Residents in this West Virginia County Are Living With a Fatal Legacy of Contamination

Fayette County is a poor, rural, white community in the heart of West Virginia’s once thriving coal country. The jobs are mostly gone but industrial chemicals persist in the local environment. About a third of all residents have gotten or died from cancer. Residents are fighting against the legacy of PCB contamination and new forms of pollution like disposal of fracking waste.

