Residents in this West Virginia County Are Living With a Fatal Legacy of Contamination

Fayette County is a poor, rural, white community in the heart of West Virginia’s once thriving coal country. The jobs are mostly gone but industrial chemicals persist in the local environment. About a third of all residents have gotten or died from cancer. Residents are fighting against the legacy of PCB contamination and new forms of pollution like disposal of fracking waste.

 

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash
Producers: Lena Jackson and Miguel Endara
Cinematographer and Editor: Miguel Endara
Editor: Sara Wasserman
Production Assistant: Elisa Gutierrez
Graphics and Title Designer: Angelica Baini

Screen Shot 2017-08-01 at 10.37.05 AM

