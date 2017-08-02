Up Next

Residents in this West Virginia County Are Living With a Fatal Legacy of Contamination

One town's struggle with the U.S.'s worst industrial spill

Coal ash has been linked to the four leading causes of death in the U.S.: heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and stroke. And coal ash pollution is just one of Uniontown’s many problems. The small town in the heart of Alabama’s Black Belt has been struggling with contamination from many sources. A local group of citizens is fighting to save what little is left of their community.

