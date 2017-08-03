Planned Parenthood is under attack and fighting back
Planned Parenthood is under attack and fighting back
Republicans failed in their effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, but the fight isn’t over. The future of women’s health care is uncertain as President Trump and some in Congress are still looking for ways to derail Obama’s signature achievement. Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards shows Jorge Ramos around a health clinic in East Orlando and explains why it’s so important for the organization to maintain its government funding.