These residents of Oxnard, California are fighting for clean air

California’s air is the most polluted in the U.S. And Oxnard, a small city west of Los Angeles, is one of the most polluted cities in the state. Home to power plants, a superfund site, and landfills, Oxnard has some of the highest rates of asthma in California. Tired of poor health and contamination, residents have come together to fight for their right to clean air.

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash

Producers: Lena Jackson and Miguel Endara

Cinematographer and Editor: Miguel Endara

Editor: Sara Wasserman

Production Assistant: Elisa Gutierrez

Graphics and Title Designer: Angelica Baini