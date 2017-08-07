Up Next

Residente discusses what motivated his latest artistic journey

World leaders are leaving climate deniers, like Trump, behind

The Feed’s Nicolás Ibargüen talks with Al Gore about his film An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. Gore reveals who spent millions to convince the public climate change isn’t real in spite of overwhelming scientific evidence. He also debunks the myth that combating climate change means losing jobs. As the world moves ahead, it appears Trump and much of his administration will be left behind.

