If your knowledge of breasts were limited to what’s shown on TV and in movies and magazines, you’d probably get the impression breasts come in just a few basic styles—but that couldn’t be farther from the truth! Out in the real world, boobs are incredibly diverse: They come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and colors.

Hollywood might tell us a perky C cup with pink nipples is the “perfect” breast, but there’s no right way to have boobs—and if you ask us, boobs’ variety makes them that much more fascinating and fun. Let’s take a look at some of the many different styles boobs can come in.

Size

Victoria’s Secret primarily caters to the A through D set, but breasts themselves go far beyond that narrow range—and speciality stores like Trusst offer up to a J cup. But even that extended range doesn’t reflect the true spectrum of bigger breasts. The Guinness Book of World Records notes that the largest natural breasts on record were estimated to be a 48V—well beyond what’s offered at lingerie boutiques.

And though they tend to get less attention, breasts below an A absolutely do exist. Over at Lula Lu, bras are available in AA and AAA cup sizes.

Shape

Most talk of breast shape assumes breasts come in only two types: perky, perfectly round orbs and saggy sandbags. But it’s definitely not that simple. In fact, the team over at bra manufacturer ThirdLove has identified nine types of boobs. While round breasts and relaxed breasts are certainly in the mix, the company also caters to boobs shaped like bells and teardrops, boobs that are athletic and boobs that point side to side.

Your breast shape matters for more than just aesthetic reasons—it can have a dramatic impact on how well your bras fit. While we’re often led to think that band size and cup size are the only bra considerations that matter, bra styles are definitely designed with a specific shape of breast in mind; if that breast shape isn’t yours, your fit can suffer.

Nipples

And on top of all this—literally—is the nipple. Just like the rest of of the human body, nipples can come in a wide range of colors, from bubble gum pinks to deep burgundies to deep beige hues. But color isn’t the only thing that separates nipples from each other: According to Dr. Tsippora Shainhouse, a dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA, there are eight different styles of nipples as well. Some nipples disappear into the areola when not aroused, while others are slightly at attention no matter what’s going on. Some nipples are hairy, others are bumpy; some are puffed out from the breast, while others are inverted into it.

These are just a few small ways one set of boobs can differ from another—how we feel about our boobs can add a whole new dimension to the conversation.

