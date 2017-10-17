Women’s Pop Culture Retreat

It’s been hard to think about anything other than Harvey Weinstein and the alleged trail of destruction he has left behind. Once again, women are reminded of the all-too-true reality that there are and will always be men who abuse their power to make us feel small.

On social media, the hashtag #MeToo has been trending. Women and some men are highlighting the sheer enormity of the issue by sharing their experiences with sexual harassment and sexual assault. While I believe this is positive, I also understand this can be triggering for some to see on Twitter and Facebook feeds.

I, for one, had to take a break from social media and the news because it was making me feel weird and sad. During this time, I curated my picks for a pop culture retreat for any woman who is tired, mad, sad, and needs a break.

Podcast: 2 Dope Queens

OK, I’ve recommended this once on the show, and I know everyone who knows me is tired of me screaming YQY at them. But this podcast brings a smile to my face even when I’m feeling the worst. I remember listening to Phoebe and Jessica between tears and chuckles the day after the election. They are my two best friends who don’t know me.

http://www.wnyc.org/shows/dopequeens

Read: Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed

Sometimes you don’t want to feel better, you just want to feel the feelings, all the feelings. Tiny Beautiful Things is all the feelings. This book is a collection of some of the best columns from Strayed’s advice column, “Dear Sugar.” No matter what the ask, Strayed responds to every letter with enormous compassion, sincerity, and sometimes tough advice.

https://www.amazon.com/Tiny-Beautiful-Things-Advice-Sugar/dp/0307949338

Movie: The Craft

Could anything ever give me more life than this ’90s cult classic about teen witches? While I’m supposed to root for nice girl Sarah, I’m really here for ultra-cray Nancy, who uses her powers to destroy her enemies. I watched this just last night, and it still holds up, gals.

https://www.amazon.com/Craft-Special-Robin-Tunney/dp/B00004W4UD

Documentary: What Happened, Miss Simone?

This is my all-time favorite music documentary. Nina Simone was an incredible woman to say the least, and I have a whole well of feelings about her music and her life that I don’t want to get into now. But watch this documentary. You won’t regret it.

https://www.netflix.com/title/70308063

TV: Sense8

OK. I get why Sense8 fans were so mad this year when the show was canceled. It rules. Two of the three creators, Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, are women and sisters. The show is a masterpiece of diversity, taking place in eight world cities, featuring people of color, women, and queer characters in dynamic roles. Binge it then cry because it was canceled and the world is chaos.

https://www.netflix.com/title/80025744

Album: St Vincent, MASSEDUCATION

St Vincent has always been one of my favorites. I love pop music and alternative music. Somehow she manages to be everything I’ve ever needed in one artist. I love MASSEDUCATION because it’s her most personal album yet, and because she used all caps to title it.

https://open.spotify.com/album/0AMTjYhbIJTXJcj2fJV5Bx