If You Have a Story to Tell, Fusion Wants to Hear From You

For all of you burning to tell a story that hasn’t been told, this is your moment. The FUSION Creative Board is now accepting submissions for scripted and unscripted television projects. You don’t need to have an agent or a degree or even a full script. All you need is a captivating, original story that you think needs to be shared.

We want pitches that speak to the interests and issues that matter to America’s diverse and outspoken youth–reflecting their curiosity, sharpness, and passion. Interested writers, filmmakers, and producers should submit their pitches directly to FUSION.net/Submissions.

Winning pitches will be chosen by FUSION’s Creative Board, which is made up of some of the most dynamic artists and thinkers of our time. Led by Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., the board includes Viola Davis, Ezra Edelman, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, and Residente. These luminaries play a significant role in developing content for FUSION.

We want to hear from creators themselves, offering a chance to bypass the traditional studio system. It’s a way to level the playing field for storytellers at all stages who might otherwise not be heard. The primary goal is to open up opportunities for underrepresented talent (with or without agency representation) to showcase America’s vision, drive, and diversity.

Pitches should reflect FUSION’s commitment to producing enriching, compelling narratives for today’s America. A central part of FUSION’s mission is to provide resources and a platform to creators—those who span different ethnicities, races, sexual orientations, genders and religions—to tell authentic stories that represent the shared values and passions of America’s diverse youth.

All proposals will be reviewed closely with the creators of selected projects receiving development deals with FUSION.

The founding members of the FUSION Creative Board have been collectively recognized with 7 Academy Awards, 9 Emmys and 25 Grammy Awards, among other prestigious honors. Members include:

Viola Davis has won rave reviews for her intriguingly diverse roles and is the only black actress to have won an Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award in an acting category—known as the Triple Crown of Acting. Viola and her husband, Julius Tennon, who will join her on the board, formed JuVee productions. Through JuVee they are giving a voice to the voiceless through premium character-driven stories in film, television, theater, and digital content across all spaces of narrative entertainment. “We at JuVee believe that every voice needs to be heard. Quality is our mantra. Inclusive is our reality,” said Tennon.

Ezra Edelman is an Oscar-winning documentary producer and director. He recently won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for directing “O.J.: Made in America,” which put a fresh and honest spotlight on the infamous case that divided America along racial lines. Edelman is the son of children’s rights activist Marian Wright Edelman and Georgetown University law professor Peter B. Edelman.

Jodie Foster is an Oscar-winning actress and filmmaker who has had a tremendous impact within the LGBT community. Throughout her incredible career, Foster has won two Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among other notable honors.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Chair) has repeatedly been recognized as one of the most influential African Americans in the country. He is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic, and institution builder. Gates currently serves as a professor of African and African American studies at Harvard and is the founder and chairman of The Root, Fusion Media Group’s leading African American news and culture publication. Gates has produced more than 15 films and documentary series about African, Afro-Latino, and African American history, including “Finding Your Roots” and the six-part PBS documentary series “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross,” which he wrote, executive produced, and hosted. “Many Rivers to Cross” was honored with an Emmy Award, Peabody Award, NAACP Image Award, and an Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University Award.

Meryl Streep is one of the most recognized actresses in the world with 20 Academy Awards nominations, more than any other actor or actress. President Barack Obama awarded her the 2010 National Medal of Arts and in 2014 the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2017, when she was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Streep used her platform for a purpose, reminding the country that “when the powerful use their position to bully, we all lose.”

Residente (a.k.a. René Perez Joglar) is a Puerto Rican rapper, writer, producer and the co-founder of alternative rap duo ‘Calle 13’. He also is the recipient of a Nobel Peace Summit Award and 25 Latin Grammys—the most ever awarded to a Latin artist. Throughout his career, Residente has been recognized for his social contributions.He has consistently defended indigenous rights and supported education in Latin America. He also serves as the face of campaigns for UNICEF and Amnesty International. He has consistently defended education in Latin America, the indigenous rights of natives, and also serves as the face of campaigns for UNICEF and Amnesty International.

From going deep on cultural obsessions to telling impactful stories that inspire and connect us, FUSION is a channel that serves up a unique blend of programming that reflects the passions and shared values of America’s diverse youth. Find out where to watch FUSION here