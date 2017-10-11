Fashion for Every Body

Clothes shopping can be a stressful experience no matter what size you are—but if you’re above a size six, finding a flattering outfit can be a particularly difficult endeavor.

Fortunately, that’s starting to change. A number of designers and retailers, both online and off, are dedicating themselves to expanding the range of clothes available for larger bodies. Here are some of our favorite options!

Premme: Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg know exactly how hard it can be to find fashionable clothes when you’re fuller figured. As plus-size fashionistas, they’ve experienced all the frustration firsthand—frustration they’ve channeled into a stunning clothing line that offers bold designs at affordable prices. (Sizes 12-30)

plus BKLYN: Like Mason and Gregg, Alexis Krase’s devotion to fashionable plus-size wear comes from her own experiences as a size 22 shopper. At her Brooklyn-based boutique, cute outfits come in a wide range of sizes—and Krase is so committed to inclusivity, she’ll even custom order designs in larger sizes if they’re not currently offered. (Sizes 14-26, and up to size 32 in some items)

Universal Standard: Plus-size shopping can get even more exhausting when your weight feels like it fluctuates from month to month. Universal Standard—which offers chic, minimalist designs—helps ease the stress of a changing body with their Universal Fit Library, which allows you to exchange an item for a new size free of charge up to one year after purchase. (Sizes 10-28)

Gwynnie Bee: Why commit to one specific look when you can constantly rotate your wardrobe? Subscription service Gwynnie Bee offers plus size shoppers the chance to refresh their style every month, shipping you clothing rentals you can flaunt all over town and then return before they get tired. (Sizes 10-32)

ASOS: The recent explosion of awesome plus-size retailers is exciting, but it’s still frustrating that straight sizing and plus sizing are so radically segregated. When plus size fashion blogger Jessica Torres wanted to dress like her skinny best friend for a week, there was only one retailer that made it easy for a size 18 woman to share a look with her size 2 friend: ASOS. Between the standard ASOS line and ASOS Curve (which offers many of the same designs, just sized up), Torres and her bestie were able to coordinate a number of their outfits. If you, too, need identical togs in a wide range of sizes—or just want to make sure you’ll be able to get a new version of the same outfit if you shift from straight size to plus size—ASOS is the retailer for you. (Up to size 14 in standard, ASOS Curve sizes 12-28)