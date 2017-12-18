Let the Search Begin

What is one of Boston’s greatest sports heroes to do after retirement? Look for a job!

David “Big Papi” Ortiz has never been good at sitting still. He officially retired in 2016, and now off the baseball field, Big Papi is losing his mind. And driving his family crazy. Not a man to putter around the house, he’s applying for jobs.

This hilarious docu-series follows Ortiz as he embarks upon the post-baseball phase of his life, exploring different options for his future as a working man. He’ll do everything from animal handling to working in a barbershop.

Each job will put him through training to learn the ropes before being thrown directly into the fire to ply his new trade. At the end of each job, his new clients will say what they think of Big Papi’s work and if they think he has a future in the industry.

Ortiz has an impressive resume as not only one of the most successful players in Red Sox history, but in the sport itself. He helped end the Red Sox World Series curse in 2004 and was the record-breaking MVP in the 2013 World Series. He holds the all-time record for the most hits and home runs by a designated hitter and is the 27th player in baseball history to join the 500 Home Run Club.

Off the field, Big Papi has his hands in business and philanthropic ventures. He founded the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, which provides care for children with congenital heart diseases in the two places he calls home–the U.S. and the Dominican Republic. His business portfolio includes Arias Wines, Big Papi Cigars, Big Papi’s Kitchen, and Dugout Ventures.

He’s also taking on a new role as a baseball analyst for MLB on Fox during the post-season.

But will Big Papi’s past work experience lend itself to his new job hunt? You’ll have to wait and see!

Big Papi Needs a Job premieres Wednesday January 31, 2018 @ 8PM. Catch a sneak peek Wednesday November 29 @ 8:30PM!

