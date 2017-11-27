Backpackers

Drug Wars
U.S. Border Patrol watches over one of the most dangerous drug trafficking routes in the Southwest, but with the cartel watching every move, the agents are racing against the clock to find the traffickers.

U.S. Border Patrol watches over one of the most dangerous...

BORTAC Surprise

A group of traffickers is determined to move a shipment of...

In the Pursuit of Heroin

The St. Louis DEA expands its investigation into a suspected...

From Haiti With Love

The Port of Miami is on high alert over a resurgence of...

Old Trail, New Tricks

Mexican cartels exploit an old migrant route, thick with...

SWAT and the Mail

The SWAT team in Miramar Fla. executes a search warrant on a...

Nightcrawlers

When night falls in south Texas, the Rio Grande comes to life...

La Flakka

“Five Dollar Insanity” hits South Florida–a new...

Smuggler's Alley

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Nogales, AZ seeks to...

Welcome To The Rio Grande

Border patrol agents near the legendary Rio Grande pursue...

