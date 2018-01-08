The Runaround
The U.S. Coast Guard receives information about a possible trafficker, but when they go to investigate the suspects disappear. In Panama, police interrogate arrested smugglers and obtain clues from a drug hiding place in swamps.
Fri, Jan 12, 2018 - 12:00 pm
