Going Fishing
The Dominican Republic has been fighting drug trafficking for decades, but now a sudden increase has wreaked havoc on the island. Local authorities join U.S. forces to investigate the head of the island’s cartel.
Fri, Jan 12, 2018 - 12:00 pm
