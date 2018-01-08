Drug Wars
The U.S. Border Patrol receives information about smugglers heading from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico. Units are deployed to the west side of the island to find 11 abandoned migrants on a nearby island.

The U.S. Border Patrol receives information about smugglers...

Night Riders

In Puerto Rico, U.S. Border Patrol fights to protect the...

Smuggler's Pit Stop

Panamanian police locate a large drug hiding place, deep in...

Ferry Dust

In Panama, police arrest two smugglers who claim local gangs...

Ghost Ship

The U.S. Coast Guard deploys for 90 days in the Pacific to...

Backpackers

U.S. Border Patrol watches over one of the most dangerous...

BORTAC Surprise

A group of traffickers is determined to move a shipment of...

In the Pursuit of Heroin

The St. Louis DEA expands its investigation into a suspected...

From Haiti With Love

The Port of Miami is on high alert over a resurgence of...

Old Trail, New Tricks

Mexican cartels exploit an old migrant route, thick with...

