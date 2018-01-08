Stranded
The U.S. Border Patrol receives information about smugglers heading from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico. Units are deployed to the west side of the island to find 11 abandoned migrants on a nearby island.
Fri, Jan 12, 2018 - 12:00 pm
