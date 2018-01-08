Drug Wars
The Chong Chon Gang

Race for the Secret Stash

In Cartagena, the police receive a tip that a secret stash of drugs may be buried offshore. Elsewhere, authorities receive information about a fishing boat that may contain more than a thousand kilos of cocaine.

Race for the Secret Stash

The Chong Chon Gang

High-Speed Night Chase

Engine Fail

Manhunt

Undercover Agents

The Panama-Colombia Confrontation

Panama or Bust

Ping Panga

The Eagle Has Landed

