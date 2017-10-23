Cultural Remix
Sinkane is a mix of East African music, reggae, dub, country western music, classic rock, Americana, soul, and funk. Here band frontman, Ahmed Gallab, explores all those sounds in their latest song, Passenger.

Producer: Michelle Nash
Producers: Lena Jackson and Miguel Endara
DP/Editor: Miguel Endara
Editor: Sara Wasserman
Assistant Editor: Gabriel Vega
Title Design: Grace Berrios
Sound Engineer: Lily Wen

