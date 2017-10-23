Sinkane is a mix of East African music, reggae, dub, country western music, classic rock, Americana, soul, and funk. Here band frontman, Ahmed Gallab, explores all those sounds in their latest song, Passenger.

Producer: Michelle Nash

Producers: Lena Jackson and Miguel Endara

DP/Editor: Miguel Endara

Editor: Sara Wasserman

Assistant Editor: Gabriel Vega

Title Design: Grace Berrios

Sound Engineer: Lily Wen