Chelsea Confronts Her Drag Mom
Most drag queens learn and grow under a more seasoned performer—their drag mom. But there comes a day when every girl needs to come out from under her mother’s shadow. For Chelsea Piers, that day is today.
Most drag queens learn and grow under a more seasoned performer—their drag mom. But there comes a day when every girl needs to come out from under her mother’s shadow. For Chelsea Piers, that day is today.
SEE ALL Shade: Queens of NYC
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - 6:00 am
Clickhere
to see local listings