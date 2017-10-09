The Fusion Feed
Up Next

Why Australia Doesn't Have Mass Shootings

The Fusion Feed

The NRA Commercial You Haven't Seen

“They” don’t want you to see this. “They” have gone to great lengths to hide the truth. We, the NRA, we tell you how the resistance is taking over every aspect of our lives.

MORE The Fusion Feed

The_NRA_Commercial_You_Haven_t_Seen

1:38

The NRA Commercial You Haven't Seen

"They" don't want you to see...

Why_Australian_Doesn_t_Have_Mass_Shootin

3:00

Why Australia Doesn't Have Mass Shootings

In the United States, mass shootings regula...

The_real_battle_of_the_sexes_is_about_eq

2:22

The Real Battle of the Sexes Is About Equal...

Battle of the Sexes recreates the 1973 tenn...

Para Mi Hijo1Hanna Wallis

5:15

Borders won’t stop the search for Ayotzin...

In New York City, Jorge Antonio, whose son...

The_Fusion_Feed___Alaa_s_Commentary_on_H

2:17

Human kindness shines through in disasters

Following hurricane Irma, Alaa Basatneh saw...

Banana_Republic_Report_Natural_Disasters

2:48

Dictators love natural disasters

Corrupt dictators thrive on fear and desper...

Color_of_Climate

2:30

Climate refugees aren't only overseas

There's a serious threat to our global and...

Third_Wave_Volunteers

2:32

There's an organization bringing light to r...

Dr. Alison Thompson runs Third Wave Volunte...

Screen Shot 2017-09-06 at 1.53.26 PM

3:30

Trump's one presidential success

The one thing Trump seems to have accomplis...

Screen Shot 2017-08-30 at 6.33.59 PM

3:37

Mosul through a photographer's lens

A photographer talks about the people he me...

SEE ALL The Fusion Feed

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

Drug Wars

Sat, Oct 14, 2017 - 12:00 am

NEXT

Drug Wars

TONIGHT

8:00 pm

Hackers

10:00 pm

Shade: Queens of NYC

10:30 pm

Sex.Right.Now.

11:00 pm

Original Sin: Sex

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings