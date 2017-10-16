The Master Speaks
Car vs America hosts Mike Ballaban and Raphael Orlove are nervous ahead of their first skid-car race. Jalopnik’s sage senior editor Jason Torchinsky has some tips for their debut on the racetrack.
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - 9:00 pm
11:00 pm
11:30 pm
