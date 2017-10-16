Car vs America
Up Next

So You Want to Skid Race?!

Car vs America

The Master Speaks

Car vs America hosts Mike Ballaban and Raphael Orlove are nervous ahead of their first skid-car race. Jalopnik’s sage senior editor Jason Torchinsky has some tips for their debut on the racetrack.

MORE Car vs America

Screen Shot 2017-10-18 at 6.17.36 PM

1:02

The Master Speaks

Jalopnik's sage senior editor Jason Torchin...

Screen Shot 2017-10-18 at 6.14.15 PM

3:30

So You Want to Skid Race?!

Jalopnik's Mike Ballaban and Raphael Orlove...

cva race thumb

3:57

Check Out The First Chaos-Filled Race

Jalopnik editors Michael Ballaban and Rapha...

All_systems_go

0:50

All systems go

Michael Ballaban and Raphael Orlove of Jalo...

It_s_drive_time

0:50

It's drive time

Jalopnik editors Michael Ballaban and Rapha...

SEE ALL Car vs America

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

Big Fix Alaska

Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - 9:00 pm

NEXT

Supercar Megabuild

TONIGHT

11:00 pm

Car vs America

11:30 pm

Car vs America

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings