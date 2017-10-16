So You Want to Skid Race?!
Jalopnik’s Mike Ballaban and Raphael Orlove head to North Carolina to get a taste of BBQ and skid-car racing. But first they need to rebuild the beast—a Mazda 626—they hope will carry them over the finish line.
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - 10:00 pm
11:30 pm
