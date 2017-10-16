La Casa
Up Next

A Baker's American Dream Come True

La Casa

The Canales Family

Blessed with five young daughters, Luis and Luz Canales knew they had to emigrate to the United States. Luis, an eloquent and spiritual man who now works as a self-employed contractor in Southern California, did not want his daughters to grow up amidst the violence and corruption that he witnessed every day in his native Mexico. The Canales had three more daughters in the United States and now face the difficult task of helping their five eldest daughters navigate life as undocumented immigrants in a country they fully consider home. The USC documentary follows the Canales as they plan for their first daughter’s wedding while adjusting to life in an America that seems to have turned its back on families like theirs.

Produced at USC by:
Intisar Seraaj
Mark Sallinger
Barbara Estrada
Dani Endlich
Jackson Safon

MORE La Casa

Screen Shot 2017-10-19 at 6.26.37 PM

17:28

The Canales Family

Blessed with five young daughters, Luis and...

Screen Shot 2017-10-19 at 6.05.01 PM

16:53

A Baker's American Dream Come True

Agustín Alemán is a man of few words but...

Screen Shot 2017-10-19 at 6.18.35 PM

12:55

Undocumented and Undaunted

Dalia Carmona is a 17-year-old high school...

SEE ALL La Casa

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

In Living Color

Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - 11:00 pm

NEXT

In Living Color

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings