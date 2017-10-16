The Canales Family

Blessed with five young daughters, Luis and Luz Canales knew they had to emigrate to the United States. Luis, an eloquent and spiritual man who now works as a self-employed contractor in Southern California, did not want his daughters to grow up amidst the violence and corruption that he witnessed every day in his native Mexico. The Canales had three more daughters in the United States and now face the difficult task of helping their five eldest daughters navigate life as undocumented immigrants in a country they fully consider home. The USC documentary follows the Canales as they plan for their first daughter’s wedding while adjusting to life in an America that seems to have turned its back on families like theirs.

Produced at USC by:

Intisar Seraaj

Mark Sallinger

Barbara Estrada

Dani Endlich

Jackson Safon