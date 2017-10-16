La Casa
The Canales Family

La Casa

Undocumented and Undaunted

Dalia Carmona is a 17-year-old high school senior with big dreams. A fierce Latina feminist, she wants to go to college and major in women’s studies. As an energetic member of her high school’s cheerleading squad, she dreams of going to New York to pursue a career as a dancer. But Dalia faces a challenge: she missed the deadline for DACA by just a couple of months. Still, she told the La Casa team, that will not stop her. The documentary follows Dalia and her family, who have faced what seem like insurmountable obstacles, as they strive to build a better life.

Produced at USC by:
Claudia Dayani
Miranda Mazariegos
Marina Peña
Eliana Velasco
Hannah Vega

