Here's What Life Is Like For A Circus Elephant in the U.S.
This is the true story of Gypsy, an elephant rescued after 40 brutal years in American circuses. She was beaten with metal hooks, her only child was taken away from her, and she was locked to a chain for two months straight. The U.S. has laws that are supposed to prevent that kind of treatment–shouldn’t they be enforced?
Producer: Lucas Isakowitz
Supervising Producer: Allie Jaynes
Executive Producer: Michelle Nash
Illustrators: Grace Berrios and Jackie Albano
Animator: Pedro Álvarez
Sound: Christopher Nordelo