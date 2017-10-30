Here's What Life Is Like For A Circus Elephant in the U.S.

This is the true story of Gypsy, an elephant rescued after 40 brutal years in American circuses. She was beaten with metal hooks, her only child was taken away from her, and she was locked to a chain for two months straight. The U.S. has laws that are supposed to prevent that kind of treatment–shouldn’t they be enforced?

Producer: Lucas Isakowitz

Supervising Producer: Allie Jaynes

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash

Illustrators: Grace Berrios and Jackie Albano

Animator: Pedro Álvarez

Sound: Christopher Nordelo