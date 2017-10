“We never try to describe our sound because we feel like it doesn’t fit into one specific box. It’s just the Ibeyi box.” French-Cuban twins Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz of Ibeyi break down their new hit song with Spanish rapper Mala Rodriguez.

