Trees can talk, we just can’t hear them

We know it sounds crazy, but hear us out: trees actually are speaking to each other. Trees use a vast underground network to send each other nutrients, and warn their their neighbors about droughts and disease. Considering they’ve been around for over 400 million years, is it really that surprising that they’ve figured out a way to communicate?

