What a tiny rodent’s love life can tell us about our own

When prairie voles first have sex, they fall in love for life. These tiny rodents are one of the world’s few monogamous mammals, which is why scientists are studying them to understand the secrets of human love, infidelity, and why you get so damn attached to people you sleep with.

Producer: Lucas Isakowitz

Supervising Producer: Allie Jaynes

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash

Illustrators: Grace Berrios and Jackie Albano

Animator: Raúl Ávila