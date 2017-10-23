Human / Nature
What a tiny rodent’s love life can tell us about our own

When prairie voles first have sex, they fall in love for life. These tiny rodents are one of the world’s few monogamous mammals, which is why scientists are studying them to understand the secrets of human love, infidelity, and why you get so damn attached to people you sleep with.

Producer: Lucas Isakowitz
Supervising Producer: Allie Jaynes
Executive Producer: Michelle Nash
Illustrators: Grace Berrios and Jackie Albano
Animator: Raúl Ávila

