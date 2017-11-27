Smuggler's Alley
U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Nogales, AZ seeks to intercept drugs hidden in vehicles. In Rio Grande, a hunt ensues when a group of cartel-backed traffickers smuggle hundreds of pounds of drugs into the United States.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Nogales, AZ seeks to intercept drugs hidden in vehicles. In Rio Grande, a hunt ensues when a group of cartel-backed traffickers smuggle hundreds of pounds of drugs into the United States.
SEE ALL Drug Wars
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 8:00 pm
9:00 pm
9:30 pm
10:00 pm
10:30 pm
Clickhere
to see local listings