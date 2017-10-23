Conservation threatens India's Baiga tribe

Endangered
It is essentially the conflict between the ‘man and the wild’ that has driven the Baiga tribe out of the Kanha National Park, the home of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. While the tribe considers tigers of Kanha as their brothers, the authorities consider these people a threat to the wildlife. Before Kanha forest was declared a national park in 1955, the tree worshiping tribe lived in the forest that used to provide everything that they needed for their survival. They have now been relocated from the core region of the forest to the outskirts of the wildlife reserve, in order to protect animal life.

Lacey Uhlemeyer, Senior Producer
John Regalado, DP/Editor
Danica Sarmiento, Associate Producer
Angelica Baini and Grace Berrios, Title Design
Michelle Nash, Executive Producer

