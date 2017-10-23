Endangered
Africa's Maasai Tribe Faces Threat of Extinction

The Maasai are one of the most culturally distinct tribes in Africa. They can be found in southern Kenya and northern Tanzania but their nomadic way of life is under threat. Will the changes that come with land rights, education, religion and modernization change this tribe forever?

Lacey Uhlemeyer, Senior Producer
John Regalado, DP/Editor
Danica Sarmiento, Associate Producer
Angelica Baini and Grace Berrios, Title Design
Michelle Nash, Executive Producer

