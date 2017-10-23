Africa's Maasai Tribe Faces Threat of Extinction
The Maasai are one of the most culturally distinct tribes in Africa. They can be found in southern Kenya and northern Tanzania but their nomadic way of life is under threat. Will the changes that come with land rights, education, religion and modernization change this tribe forever?
