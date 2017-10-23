Endangered
Up Next

Africa's Maasai Tribe Faces Threat of Extinction

Endangered

Will this be the last generation of Sami reindeer herders?

The Sami have practiced traditional reindeer herding since the 17th century. Reindeer herding is more than just a profession but a way of life. But this tribe is facing external threats to their centuries-old way of life. As climate change, mining, infrastructure, renewable energy and tourism businesses pop up around the Sami’s homeland, the younger generation no longer feel bound to traditional occupations.

Lacey Uhlemeyer, Senior Producer
John Regalado, DP/Editor
Danica Sarmiento, Associate Producer
Angelica Baini and Grace Berrios, Title Design
Michelle Nash, Executive Producer

MORE Endangered

Conservation_threatens_India_s_Baiga_tri

5:27

Conservation threatens India's Baiga tribe

It is essentially the conflict between the ‘man and the...

Will_this_be_the_last_generation_of_Sami

5:23

Will this be the last generation of Sami reindeer herders?

The Sami have practiced traditional reindeer herding since...

MaasaiThumb5

4:15

Africa's Maasai Tribe Faces Threat of Extinction

The Maasai are one of the most culturally distinct tribes in...

SEE ALL Endangered

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

In Living Color

Thu, Oct 26, 2017 - 7:00 pm

NEXT

In Living Color

TONIGHT

8:00 pm

In Living Color

8:30 pm

In Living Color

9:00 pm

The A.V. Club Hosted By John Teti

9:30 pm

Sex.Right.Now.

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings