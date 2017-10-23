Will this be the last generation of Sami reindeer herders?

The Sami have practiced traditional reindeer herding since the 17th century. Reindeer herding is more than just a profession but a way of life. But this tribe is facing external threats to their centuries-old way of life. As climate change, mining, infrastructure, renewable energy and tourism businesses pop up around the Sami’s homeland, the younger generation no longer feel bound to traditional occupations.

Lacey Uhlemeyer, Senior Producer

John Regalado, DP/Editor

Danica Sarmiento, Associate Producer

Angelica Baini and Grace Berrios, Title Design

Michelle Nash, Executive Producer