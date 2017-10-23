How_to_Get_Through_to_White_Supremacists

“They want your anger because it feeds them.” Wondering how to change the minds of white supremacists? Ask former neo-Nazi Angela King. She’s a co-founder of Life After Hate, a group of former far-right extremists that helps people to leave hate groups. Her message: Punching Nazis doesn’t work. Believing they can change does.

