How to Get Through to White Supremacists
“They want your anger because it feeds them.” Wondering how to change the minds of white supremacists? Ask former neo-Nazi Angela King. She’s a co-founder of Life After Hate, a group of former far-right extremists that helps people to leave hate groups. Her message: Punching Nazis doesn’t work. Believing they can change does.
