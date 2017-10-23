I Stood Up to Hate
Up Next

How to Intervene In a Hate Incident

I Stood Up to Hate

My Response to the Man Who Called Me a ‘Terrorist’

“If everybody went about every day calling out hate and calling out injustice, it would pull down the curtain of the hidden room and saying ’hate exists.” Here’s how Shifa Abuzaid confronted the stranger that called her a “terrorist” while she was out with her family.

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash
Senior Producer: Allie Jaynes
Editor, Cinematographer, and Producer: Danny Beard
Editor: Sara Wasserman
Assistant Editor: Gabriel Vega
Animation: Kirsten Elharda, Genevieve LaCroix

MORE I Stood Up to Hate

My_Response_to_the_Man_Who_Called_Me_a__

3:22

My Response to the Man Who Called Me a ‘Terrorist’

“If everybody went about every day calling out hate and...

How_to_Intervene_In_a_Hate_Incident_2

3:38

How to Intervene In a Hate Incident

What should you do if you see a hate incident? Here are some...

How_to_Get_Through_to_White_Supremacists

3:42

How to Get Through to White Supremacists

“They want your anger because it feeds them.”...

My_Response_to_the_Man_Who_Called_Me_a__

3:22

My Response to the Man Who Called Me a ‘Terrorist’

“If everybody went about every day calling out hate and...

SEE ALL I Stood Up to Hate

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

Drug Wars

Sat, Oct 28, 2017 - 2:00 am

NEXT

The Fusion Feed

TONIGHT

9:00 pm

Original Sin: Sex

10:00 pm

Original Sin: Sex

11:00 pm

Original Sin: Sex

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings