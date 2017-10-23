My Response to the Man Who Called Me a ‘Terrorist’
“If everybody went about every day calling out hate and calling out injustice, it would pull down the curtain of the hidden room and saying ’hate exists.” Here’s how Shifa Abuzaid confronted the stranger that called her a “terrorist” while she was out with her family.
