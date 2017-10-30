Katharine_the_Shark

For decades, when people thought of sharks they thought of Jaws. OCEARCH is trying to change that by replacing fear with facts.”What I realized what my role was with @Shark_Katharine was to do the same thing for other people that she had done for me: Ease the fear of what we’ve all been told over and over again are these mindless killing machines and they’re not!”

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash

Producers: Lena Jackson and Miguel Endara

Cinematographer and Editor: Miguel Endara

Editor: Sara Wasserman

Voiceover: Ashley Velez

llustrator: Jimmy Kalman

Animator: Angelica Baini