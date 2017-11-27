Snake Without A Nation
TV editor Erik Adams explains which shows go best with which holiday in our “TV Holiday Matrix.” Then, The New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi drops by to discuss her book, I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual.
TV editor Erik Adams explains which shows go best with which holiday in our “TV Holiday Matrix.” Then, The New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi drops by to discuss her book, I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual.
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 9:00 pm
10:00 pm
10:30 pm
11:00 pm
11:30 pm
Clickhere
to see local listings