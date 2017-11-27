The A.V. Club Hosted By John Teti
Salute to Giant Hats

Snake Without A Nation

TV editor Erik Adams explains which shows go best with which holiday in our “TV Holiday Matrix.” Then, The New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi drops by to discuss her book, I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual.

Snake Without A Nation

