Trick Shots: Are Kids Trafficked to Play Hoops in the U.S.?
Foreign students are a hot commodity in high school basketball programs these days, but questions revolve around how these young athletes come to the U.S. The Naked Truth investigates the disparate network of coaches and middlemen exploiting kids for profit. Players and their families from abroad report being ripped off and even extorted by prep schools or academies, and forced to live in squalor. Some have been left homeless, even jailed or deported.