Real America with Jorge Ramos
Up Next

San Juan's Mayor Stands up to Trump

Real America with Jorge Ramos

Puerto Rico in Crisis

Jorge Ramos travels to Puerto Rico to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. He explores what life is really like for millions of Puerto Ricans who are coping to live without daily necessities like power and water.

MORE Real America with Jorge Ramos

Puerto_Ricans_Helping_Puerto_Ricans

3:43

Puerto Ricans Helping Puerto Ricans

In the absence of enough recovery aid from the federal...

Puerto_Rico_in_Crisis

22:17

Puerto Rico in Crisis

Jorge Ramos travels to Puerto Rico to assess the damage...

San_Juan_s_Mayor_Stands_up_to_Trump

4:03

San Juan's Mayor Stands up to Trump

Jorge Ramos speaks with the combative mayor of San Juan...

Real_America_with_Jorge_Ramos_Generic_Pr

0:50

A New Reality

Jorge Ramos goes in search of the Real America in this time...

SEE ALL Real America with Jorge Ramos

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

Drug Wars

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 8:00 am

NEXT

Drug Wars

TONIGHT

8:00 pm

Car vs America

8:30 pm

Car vs America

9:00 pm

Big Fix Alaska

10:00 pm

Supercar Megabuild

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings