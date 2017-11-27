Real America with Jorge Ramos
Up Next

John Leguizamo: Class Act

Real America with Jorge Ramos

John Leguizamo Talks About Working Like an Immigrant to Make It

Actor John Leguizamo has a new show on Broadway, Latin History for Morons, in which he tells the history of Latinos discovering themselves and helping build America.

MORE Real America with Jorge Ramos

John_Leguizamo_s_Hope_For_a_Diverse_Futu

3:03

John Leguizamo's Hope for a Diverse Future

Actor John Leguizamo talks about his hopes for the future,...

John_Leguizamo_Talks_About_Working_Like_

3:53

John Leguizamo Talks About Working Like an Immigrant to Make It

Actor John Leguizamo has a new show on Broadway, Latin...

rawjr102_1

John Leguizamo: Class Act

Actor John Leguizamo schools Jorge Ramos in Latin history and...

Puerto_Ricans_Helping_Puerto_Ricans

3:50

Puerto Ricans Helping Puerto Ricans

In the absence of enough recovery aid from the federal...

Puerto_Rico_in_Crisis

22:23

Puerto Rico in Crisis

Jorge Ramos travels to Puerto Rico to assess the damage...

San_Juan_s_Mayor_Stands_up_to_Trump

4:10

San Juan's Mayor Stands up to Trump

Jorge Ramos speaks with the combative mayor of San Juan...

Real_America_with_Jorge_Ramos_Generic_Pr

0:50

A New Reality

Jorge Ramos goes in search of the Real America in this time...

SEE ALL Real America with Jorge Ramos

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

I Am Rebel

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 6:00 am

NEXT

The List

TONIGHT

8:00 pm

In Living Color

8:30 pm

In Living Color

9:00 pm

In Living Color

9:30 pm

In Living Color

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings