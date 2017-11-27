The Naked Truth
Up Next

Trick Shots: Are Kids Trafficked to Play Hoops in the U.S.?

The Naked Truth

The Scam Artist

For our Trick Shots documentary on sports trafficking, our investigative team tracked down Daniel Hicks, the man who promised kids a gleaming school and basketball court. The truth is there was no team and no classes.

MORE The Naked Truth

The_Scam_Artist

4:05

The Scam Artist

For our Trick Shots documentary on sports trafficking, our...

The_Naked_Truth__Trick_Shots

0:57

Trick Shots: Are Kids Trafficked to Play Hoops in the U.S.?

The hour-long documentary The Naked Truth: Trick Shots takes...

Nathan_s_Story

2:20

Meet a student who had mounting loans and didn’t know it

Just before graduating, Nathan learned the scholarships and...

How_student_loan_servicers_take_advantag

3:13

How student loan servicers take advantage of borrowers

Student loan servicers are like accountants for student debt,...

Screen Shot 2017-09-06 at 1.39.00 PM

3:18

The real, lasting impact of college: the Bill

For many young people in the U.S., college is part of...

The_Naked_Truth__Numbers_Game

22:23

The Naked Truth: Numbers Game

The Naked Truth: Numbers Game examines the inadequate and...

The_Naked_Truth__China_Queer

The Naked Truth: China Queer

It takes a certain kind of courage to promote gay rights in...

conversionthumb

4:17

LGBT

Chinese clinics still push this debunked conversion therapy

Conversion therapy has been widely disproven and debunked...

The_Naked_Truth__Undocumented_on_Campus

Immigration

The Naked Truth: Undocumented on Campus

Undocumented students face an uncertain future in Donald...

tntchinaq

0:57

LGBT

Brave LGBTQ activists in China are demanding acceptance and...

The Naked Truth: China Queer is the culmination of almost two...

SEE ALL The Naked Truth

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

I Am Rebel

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 6:00 am

NEXT

The List

TONIGHT

8:00 pm

In Living Color

8:30 pm

In Living Color

9:00 pm

In Living Color

9:30 pm

In Living Color

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings