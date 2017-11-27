The Scam Artist
For our Trick Shots documentary on sports trafficking, our investigative team tracked down Daniel Hicks, the man who promised kids a gleaming school and basketball court. The truth is there was no team and no classes.
For our Trick Shots documentary on sports trafficking, our investigative team tracked down Daniel Hicks, the man who promised kids a gleaming school and basketball court. The truth is there was no team and no classes.
SEE ALL The Naked Truth
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 6:00 am
8:00 pm
8:30 pm
9:00 pm
9:30 pm
Clickhere
to see local listings