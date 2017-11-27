The Naked Truth
The Naked Truth: Tricks Shots

Foreign high school athletes are being exploited for profit by a disparate network of coaches and middlemen. The Naked Truth investigates how young basketball players get to the U.S. and wind up abandoned and broken.

The Naked Truth: Tricks Shots

Trafficking Scam Nets Serbian Kids

Trafficking Scam Nets Serbian Kids

Basketball is a big sport in Serbia, so big that some kids...

A New Kind of Trafficking

A New Kind of Trafficking

While on a sex trafficking raid with the FBI, Fusion’s...

The Scam Artist

The Scam Artist

For our Trick Shots documentary on sports trafficking, our...

The_Naked_Truth__Trick_Shots

Trick Shots: Are Kids Trafficked to Play Hoops in the U.S.?

The hour-long documentary The Naked Truth: Trick Shots takes...

Nathan's Story

Meet a student who had mounting loans and didn’t know it

Just before graduating, Nathan learned the scholarships and...

How student loan servicers take advantage of borrowers

How student loan servicers take advantage of borrowers

Student loan servicers are like accountants for student debt,...

The real, lasting impact of college: the Bill

For many young people in the U.S., college is part of...

The Naked Truth: Numbers Game

The Naked Truth: Numbers Game

The Naked Truth: Numbers Game examines the inadequate and...

The Naked Truth: China Queer

The Naked Truth: China Queer

It takes a certain kind of courage to promote gay rights in...

