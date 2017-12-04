Real America with Jorge Ramos
Up Next

Meet Dr. Q

Real America with Jorge Ramos

Dr. Q's American Dream

Jorge Ramos scrubs in for surgery with Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, or Dr. Q, a world-renowned neurosurgeon, as he tries to remove a brain tumor from a patient who will be awake the entire time.

MORE Real America with Jorge Ramos

drq jr

22:23

Dr. Q's American Dream

Jorge Ramos scrubs in for surgery with Dr. Alfredo Quinones,...

Meet_Dr__Q

6:02

Meet Dr. Q

There is no story quite like Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa’s....

Watch_as_Dr__Q_Performs_Brain_Surgery_on

5:38

Watch as Dr. Q Performs Brain Surgery on a Patient Who's Wide...

An immigrant from Mexico, Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa...

John_Leguizamo_s_Hope_For_a_Diverse_Futu

3:03

John Leguizamo's Hope for a Diverse Future

Actor John Leguizamo talks about his hopes for the future,...

John_Leguizamo_Talks_About_Working_Like_

3:53

John Leguizamo Talks About Working Like an Immigrant to Make It

Actor John Leguizamo has a new show on Broadway, Latin...

rawjr102_1

22:23

John Leguizamo: Class Act

Actor John Leguizamo schools Jorge Ramos in Latin history and...

Puerto_Ricans_Helping_Puerto_Ricans

3:50

Puerto Ricans Helping Puerto Ricans

In the absence of enough recovery aid from the federal...

Puerto_Rico_in_Crisis

22:23

Puerto Rico in Crisis

Jorge Ramos travels to Puerto Rico to assess the damage...

San_Juan_s_Mayor_Stands_up_to_Trump

4:10

San Juan's Mayor Stands up to Trump

Jorge Ramos speaks with the combative mayor of San Juan...

Real_America_with_Jorge_Ramos_Generic_Pr

0:50

A New Reality

Jorge Ramos goes in search of the Real America in this time...

SEE ALL Real America with Jorge Ramos

Our Shows

See all Shows

NOW

Car vs America

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 11:00 pm

NEXT

Car vs America

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings