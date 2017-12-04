The Fusion Feed
The Impacts of Fake News on a Refugee in Idaho

The Making of The Whitest Christmas

Trump’s Whitest Christmas is this year’s animated holiday sensation you’ve never heard of. Take a look inside Fusion’s studio to see how what some have dubbed “libtard garbage” was made.

The Making of The Whitest Christmas

Trump's Whitest Christmas is this year's animated holiday...

The Impacts of Fake News on a Refugee in Idaho

Fake news makes for heated political discussions and viral...

Art Is on the Move from Oaxaca to Chicago

Ryan Nerz meets with Mexican artist Carlos Orozco in Chicago...

Trump Turkey

This Thanksgiving our Huckster-in-Chief has the perfect...

The Inside Out Project

Art can have a powerful message—especially when anyone and...

Women in Tech

Romina Puga discusses how more women are standing up against...

Enough with Thoughts and Prayers

Romina Puga and Ryan Nerz are fed up with ‘thoughts and...

Wanna Make a Great Horror Flick? Do the Math.

Did you know there’s a formula for making a successful...

Dia de los Muertos

Ryan Nerz pays a visit to the National Museum of Mexican Art...

What's the best way to protest white supremacists?

Protesters at the University of Florida outnumbered...

