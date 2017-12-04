The Making of The Whitest Christmas
Trump’s Whitest Christmas is this year’s animated holiday sensation you’ve never heard of. Take a look inside Fusion’s studio to see how what some have dubbed “libtard garbage” was made.
Trump’s Whitest Christmas is this year’s animated holiday sensation you’ve never heard of. Take a look inside Fusion’s studio to see how what some have dubbed “libtard garbage” was made.
SEE ALL The Fusion Feed
Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 8:00 pm
9:00 pm
9:30 pm
10:00 pm
11:00 pm
Clickhere
to see local listings