Pacific Climate Warriors Visit the Oil Sands

“If this continues, I don’t think we have–how many years above water?”

These Pacific climate activists have traveled to the Canadian oil sands to see one of the most glaring examples of the fossil fuel projects affecting their communities.There, they connect with local First Nations people who are fighting their own battles against the oil sands developments impacting their land, water and food.

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash

Senior Producer: Allie Jaynes

Cinematographer, Editor and Producer: Danny Beard

Assistant Editor: Sara Wasserman

Graphics: Angelica Baini