Battle_for_the_Grand_Canyon

“You have Navajo people praying against Navajo people over here.”

Here’s the inside story of how a small group of activists stopped construction of a tram to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

For 6 years, people of the Navajo Nation debated the construction of a contentious project: the Grand Canyon Escalade, a multimillion-dollar tourism development that would have included a tram to the bottom of the canyon, right at the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado Rivers—a place of great spiritual significance to the Navajo, Hopi, Havasupai, and other indigenous tribes in the area. This is the story of a small, determined group that helped stop it.

