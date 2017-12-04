Fighting Louisiana’s Bayou Bridge Pipeline

Resistance
“Dammit, at some point in your life, you gotta try. You gotta make that stand because if you don’t, you’ve already lost.”

Cherri Foytlin is heading up a movement to fight the Bayou Bridge pipeline extension, a proposed project from the company behind the controversial Dakota Access pipeline. She’s leading “L’Eau Est La Vie” (water is life), a camp made up of floating structures that protesters can paddle through in the swamps of Louisiana, allowing them to move up and down the planned pipeline route and to dismantle the camp when necessary. If approved, the Bayou Bridge pipeline extension would stretch 162 miles and cross 700 bodies of water, including the Atchafalaya Basin, the largest swamp in the United States, and Bayou Lafourche, which provides drinking water to 300,000 people.

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash
Senior Producer: Allie Jaynes
Cinematographer, Editor and Producer: Danny Beard
Assistant Editor and Videographer: Sara Wasserman
Assistant Editor: Gabriel Vega
Graphics: Angelica Baini

