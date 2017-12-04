Holly Rehearses for Her Final Number
Holly Box-Springs has made it to the final round in the fierce So You Think You Can Drag competition, and she’s out to prove herself with her last number. Can she win over the audience and judges?
Sat, Dec 09, 2017 - 3:00 am
8:00 pm
9:00 pm
10:00 pm
10:30 pm
