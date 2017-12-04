Shade: Queens of NYC
We Three Queens

Shade: Queens of NYC

Holly Rehearses for Her Final Number

Holly Box-Springs has made it to the final round in the fierce So You Think You Can Drag competition, and she’s out to prove herself with her last number. Can she win over the audience and judges?

We Three Queens

Marti records a Christmas album with the help of Broadway...

Three Queens Make a Holiday Album

Marti records a Christmas album with the help of Broadway...

Jada's Back

Jada Valenciaga rejoins her NYC queen family after working on...

Looking This Good Isn't Cheap

Brita and Holly turn to Paige Turner for help with money...

Dragonomics

Dragonomics

Working overtime but not having enough to show for it, Brita...

So You Think You Can Drag

Paige Turner kicks off the final season of her legendary...

Spinning In Heels

Brita and Jasmine join Marti at a spin class, but Marti has...

Paige Turner Is The Boss

Paige Turner kicks off the final season of her legendary...

We're Going to Need a Bigger Closet

Tina Burner has too much stuff. Her drag dresses, wigs, shoes...

