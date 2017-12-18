Shade: Queens of NYC
Shade: Queens of NYC

Here Comes Miss'd America

Tina is headed to Atlantic City to compete in the Miss’d America competition. She’s roading tripping with Jada, Chelsea and Jasmine who play supporting roles in Tina’s talent portion of the show.

Here Comes Miss'd America

The Queens of I-95

Her Final Number

You Will Miss Paige Turner

Holly Rehearses for Her Final Number

We Three Queens

Three Queens Make a Holiday Album

Jada's Back

Looking This Good Isn't Cheap

Dragonomics

Working overtime but not having enough to show for it, Brita...

