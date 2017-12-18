The Biggest Walls Often Are Inside Us
Southeast of San Diego, at the border wall separating California and Mexico, a 65-foot toddler peers over the edge of the rust-covered division in an installation by French artist JR.
Southeast of San Diego, at the border wall separating California and Mexico, a 65-foot toddler peers over the edge of the rust-covered division in an installation by French artist JR.
SEE ALL Real America with Jorge Ramos
Tue, Dec 19, 2017 - 11:00 am
9:00 pm
10:00 pm
Clickhere
to see local listings