I Stood Up to Hate

How I Mobilized My Campus Against Hate

This is a story of how one student mobilized hundreds of people at her college to come together in the face of hate.

The day after the 2016 presidential election, Baylor University student Natasha Nkhama was shoved off the sidewalk and called the N-word by a fellow student, who told her he was “just trying to make America great again.” When Gabrielle Metoyer heard about the incident, she knew she had to do something. Within two days, she had inspired hundreds of people to #WalkWithNatasha and brought people together after the post-election tension on campus. Here’s her account of how it happened.

